I.N touches fans with her first cover for SKZ-RECORD

I.N’s cover showcased her vocal and acting skills, becoming a hit with fans from the moment it was released.

A new RECORD of Stray Kids has arrived, this time it is Jeong In’s turn to show his potential and the reasons why he has won the affection of the public before his debut. Fans had waited for a while to know the song that the idol would show in this section, but now it proved that every moment of waiting was completely worth it.

I.N joined his fellow members who already have their own performances within the SKZ-RECORD section, and his voice reached the hearts of all who heard the selected melody.

THE INTERPRETATION OF I.N CAPTIVATED THE FANS

The vocalist and maknae chose Jung Seunghwan’s song If It’s You, a tune that was part of the K-Drama Another Miss Oh OST, and this piece of music allowed his vocal talents to shine through.

The lyrics are about a person doing their best for someone else while she doesn’t seem to be paying even a bit of attention to what she’s facing, so she asks how she would feel if she had to experience it for herself, but at the same time. time to change positions he would simply choose to reciprocate her affection.

Stray Kids fans shared messages about how emotional it was to hear it and how they were moved by the performance, but in addition, Jisung and Hyunjin sent messages through Bubble where they complimented their partner’s cover and also expressed how their feelings came out. while listening to it.

