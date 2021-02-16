I May Destroy You and are canceled once

The miniseries I May Destroy You and We Are Who We Are, two HBO darlings, will not be continued by the broadcaster. Casey Bloys, the channel’s boss, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, announced that limited productions will not be turned into continuous series.

As much as this has already happened with other HBO shows, like Big Little Lies and Perry Mason, Bloys said he does not envision a second season for either of these two series.

He adds that Luca Guadagnino, from We Are Who We Are, is busy with other projects, while Michaela Coel, from I May Destroy You, is considering future work. Therefore, there are no continuation plans for the productions.

Find out more details about the HBO miniseries I May Destroy You and We Are Who We Are

I May Destroy You is a frank and courageous series that explores issues of sexual consent and where, in the panorama of love relationships, is the barrier that distinguishes liberation and exploitation.

Located in London, the plot follows Arabella, played by Coel, a carefree and self-assured Londoner who has a great group of friends, a boyfriend in Italy and a thriving writing career. However, after being drugged and raped, she begins to question all elements of her life.

We Are Who We Are tells the story of two American teenagers who live at a United States military base in Italy. The series explores friendship, first love, identity and immerses the viewer in the chaos and anguish of adolescence.

The cast of the series also includes Jordan Kristine Seamón, as co-protagonist, as well as Chloë Sevigny, Jack Dylan Grazer, Alice Braga, Spence Moore II, Kid Cudi, Faith Alabi, Francesca Scorsese, Ben Taylor, Corey Knight, Tom Mercier and Sebastiano Pigazzi.

In Brazil, the two limited series are available on HBO Go.