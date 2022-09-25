“I love you”: Ann Wunsch shares a photo with her son Savio

Ann Wunsch (31 years old) charms with new views on her mom’s daily life! The former Berlin — Day and Night actress is a mother of three children. After two girls, Juna and Miley, their first son appeared a few weeks ago. She regularly publishes news about the child on the Internet and from time to time shares a picture with a little man, as now: Anna confessed her love to Savio!

In her Instagram profile, the influencer shared a photo of herself lying next to a child under a play arch. Anne looks very happily at her little son Savio. “I love you so much, little bear,” reads the caption. And it’s hard not to notice when you look at her. Your community is thrilled with the post.

In the comments column, you can find countless heart emoticons. “You two are so cute” and “Children are the most beautiful gift” were also two user comments. Her children seem to Anna to be everything, and she has already started a project with them. Her daughter Miley played the role of a hairdresser and gave Ann a long bob haircut.