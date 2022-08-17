“I Love My Dad” director James Morosini on Patton Oswalt, “True Story” and “True Story” More

Screenwriter, director and actor James Morosini joins the show to talk about his breakthrough film “I Love My Dad” starring himself, Patton Oswalt and Claudia Sulewski. The film won the Audience Award at this year’s SXSW Film Festival and won the hearts of the audience during its festival tour. We discuss the story that inspired the creation of the film, his therapist who pushed him to create the film, the terrifying role of Claudia Sulewski and impeccable performance, and much more.

