I-LAND suspends activities due to COVID-19 case

The I-LAND set detected a positive case of COVID-19 among workers. The Mnet-produced I-LAND show managed to spark great interest from contestants who dream of becoming K-Pop idols by showing and improving their skills through this survival show.

Although the boys who are part of the show have managed to win the affection of the public, the activities for this program were temporarily suspended.

Dispatch announced that a member of the cleanup team for this program tested positive for COVID-19, and shortly thereafter I-LAND confirmed this announcement. However, he also noted that the show has taken the necessary steps during its production.

Despite this, and to ensure the well-being of everyone who is part of this program, Mnet closed the recording set to be disinfecting it and will reschedule some of its activities.

Meanwhile, the participants and staff members who are part of this show, underwent tests to rule out other positive cases.

On the most recent episode of I-LAND, BTS visited the site where the show’s participants will be living for the next few days, so they left some gifts for them and gave them the best tips to keep pursuing their dream.



