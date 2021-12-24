I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream, Free Game On GOG

GOG is offering a new free game as part of their winter sale 2021. I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream is the chosen one for a limited time. GOG, CD Projekt Red’s digital store on PC, continues to celebrate its winter sales. Until January 5, 2022 you will find multiple discounts on a selection from the store’s catalog. Along with the offers we find their free games promotion. As with the Epic Games Store, this time the selected one is I Have No Mouth and I Must Scream.

You can get hold of the 1995 classic released by Night Dive Studios without paying a single euro. You must hurry: it will be available until December 25 at 3:00 p.m. (CET). Once you redeem it, it will remain linked to your profile forever.