“I had an elongated chin” — when Ryan Reynolds most hilariously compared his height with Rob McElhenney

Ryan Reynolds can always be found on the list of friends who prank, tease, toast and even troll their boyfriends. Currently, the closest friend of the Deadpool star is none other than Rob McElhenney, who is also his partner at Wrexham AFC football club. Their first interaction is more like a modern love story, like how they met on social networks and chatted. The celebrity duo met a couple of years ago, and Ryan eventually convinced Rob to buy a football team.

During this exciting journey, they shared a few funny moments, as we know the character of the Canadian star well. They performed a colonoscopy together to spread the word that colon cancer can be prevented. If you still haven’t had enough of their BFF vibes, here’s an excerpt from the time when Ryan Reynolds compared his height with Rob McElhenny in the most hilarious way.

Ryan Reynolds joked about the height difference between him and Rob McElhenney

A few months ago, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote the series “Welcome to Wrexham.” The funny twist in this interview was that the Mythic Quest star himself became the host.

During the interview, McElhenny revealed that he is smaller than his friend, and joked that he is very tall.

“So you just saw Ryan standing there next to the podium and it would seem that I am short. The truth is that I’m not short, and you’re a mutant,” said the star of “It’s always sunny in Philadelphia.”

Therefore, whenever they stand together or pose for a photo, it seems that McElhenny is short, because Reynolds is 6 feet 2 inches tall. After seeing one of their photos, the 45-year-old star joked: “I had an elongated chin,” which made him seem taller. On the other hand, to prove that he also showed his photo with Danny DeVito from the filming of “It’s always sunny in Philadelphia.”

Fast forward to the present: Reynolds and McElhenny continue to manage their football club. The “Free Guy” actor is preparing for his musical “Energetic” and is preparing for “Deadpool 3”. Meanwhile, the duo are due to receive a Welsh award for their work with Wrexham.

What do you think of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny pulling each other’s legs and doing all the good things together? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below!