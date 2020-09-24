I get on WhatsApp: “Waiting for the message

WhatsApp is one of the things we most take for granted, so much so that when it falls or we can’t use it because we can’t connect to the Internet, we can panic. Therefore, the fact that the app behaves strangely or does things that it should not, is reason to think that something is not right, such as that a contact with whom you usually chat sends you the following message:

Waiting for the message. This can take time ”

End-to-end encryption

Why is a contact sending you that strange message? Very simple: Because there is a problem in the end-to-end encryption system. In WhatsApp, end-to-end encryption ensures that “only you and the recipient can read what is being sent, and that no one else, not even WhatsApp, can.” Your messages are secured with padlocks and only you and the recipient have the special keys to open and read the messages.

For added protection, each message you send has its own unique lock and code. All of this happens automatically, without the need to activate settings or create special secret chats to secure messages.

The strange message you receive is because WhatsApp could not apply the ‘end-to-end’ encryption to that message. As the company points out on its blog: “you may have to wait a while to receive the message someone sent you because your mobile phone needs to be online to be able to encrypt the message.”

Reinstall WhatsApp

According to WhatsApp itself, this usually occurs “when the person you are talking with recently reinstalled WhatsApp”, although data may have also been deleted. Or you have been the one who has uninstalled and reinstalled the app, or deleted the data, and a contact has written to you while you did not have WhatsApp installed yet.

In itself, the problem solves itself, either when you open the app again and log online, or when your contact does. You can even contact her and ask her to open the app to fix it. But what happens if you keep getting the message?

In that case, the best thing you can do is save the last backup that WhatsApp made – it usually does them daily at 2 in the morning – and uninstall – reinstall the app. For it:

Make a backup of your WhatsApp chats

Open WhatsApp and go into Settings – the icon of the three vertical dots in the upper right corner Look for the Chats option and enter Choose the Backup option – the penultimate Make a backup copy of the chats in Google Drive manually by clicking on the button.



