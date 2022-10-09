“I feel like it won’t go well if I open up” — when Ryan Reynolds played his pizzeria in New York in the most hilarious way

From practical jokes and heavy sarcasm to the perfect comedic moment and a first-class sense of humor! If we had to name one being with all these qualities and an extremely beautiful lifestyle, it would have to be none other than Deadpool’s mercenary, Ryan Reynolds. Throughout his career, the Canadian actor has never ceased to amaze his fans with his unpredictable but humorous tactics. From his tweets to interviews and movies, it was never boring being around Reynolds.

The 49-year-old is so passionate about a leisurely and adventurous life that one day a pizza shop in New York mistook him for someone else, and Reynolds just played until the 2021 interview. The biggest prankster in the industry even played one of his pizzerias in New York.

A pizzeria in New York mistook Ryan Reynolds for another star, and he Just Lived with it

Captain America from the MCU may agree or disagree, but there are many reasons why the world considers Reynolds to be the funniest person in the world. One of these reasons is his ability to play pranks in the most dubious situations. Apparently, back in 2021, the Adam project star appeared in an interview with the Dear Hank and John podcast, where he shared his infamous habit of playing along whenever someone mistook him for Ben Affleck in New York’s East Village.

“They think I’m Ben Affleck, and I’ve never corrected them,” he said. “I feel like it won’t go well if I open up. I’m doing fine, just like everyone else.” It is noteworthy that the owner of the pizzeria even asks him about J.Lo, to which he cheerfully replies: “Great, good,” takes his pizza and leaves the store. He never tried to fix them, and surprisingly, they didn’t understand the misunderstanding either. But it’s Ryan Reynolds! A football fan will play along while he can.

