I Don’t Want DLC for the Best Cyberpunk 2077 Character

Jackie Wells is the best Cyberpunk 2077 character, but CD Projekt Red should not make DLC about him. With a difficult release in 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 disappointed many players due to overly promising features and creating unprecedented hype around a futuristic role-playing game. In addition to bugs and crashes, the game was almost impossible to play on the consoles of the previous generation, and Sony removed it from the PlayStation store. Since then, CD Projekt Red has been fixing and updating Cyberpunk to restore its image as a gaming company. While many may have forgotten about Cyberpunk 2077 two years later, CD Projekt Red shows that they are still determined to prove that the sci-fi game is worth playing by announcing the DLC for 2023.

While the DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 may focus on a few characters, it will most likely be Jackie Wells due to his death at the beginning of the game. Although he dies early, his death significantly affects the world and the characters around him. Player (V) becomes Jackie’s best friend in the first moments of the game. Jackie offers Vee to stay with him until they both have enough money. Next, Cyberpunk 2077 will show a montage of the prologue of two residents of Night City: clubs, the work of a mercenary, spending money and getting into a lot of trouble. If the DLC was supposed to focus on some kind of underdeveloped plot point, then it could be this one. Unfortunately, this relationship ends when Jackie and Vee undertake a robbery mission and Jackie is fatally wounded.

While Jackie’s DLC seems like the perfect way to enhance the image of Cyberpunk 2077, it may reveal the initial problems with the main game. For players, Jackie is a kind guide through a dangerous Night City, and he makes the long missions of the prologue much more exciting. In addition, Jackie’s death brings a lot of grief to Misty, Mama Wells and many other characters. His loss really came as a surprise and a shock. CD Projekt Red’s decision to kill him so early in the story means that Jackie’s DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 will not be able to integrate into the main game. Most likely, the DLC may be a separate content or a story that takes place in the past.

DLC Prequel doesn’t work in Cyberpunk 2077

The presence of the Cyberpunk 2077 DLC, which takes place in the past, may work. The Left Behind addition to The Last of Us 1 takes players back a few years to explore the characters’ relationships in detail. However, it’s hard to imagine this working in Cyberpunk 2077 because of the role-playing game genre. In any DLC for Cyberpunk 2077, there will be narrative options that will change the ending of the DLC. If the DLC is a prequel, then any choice made by the player will not matter in the main game. As interesting as it may be to hear what Jackie Wells DLC might be, CD Projekt Red will have to figure out how to integrate Jackie outside of the main plot.

Another problem with the Jackie-centric Cyberpunk 2077 DLC is that even after completion, Jackie will still die at the beginning of the main game. There will be no options that could save him. This could make his sudden death even more bitter for the players. No matter how good the DLC is for Jackie, it’s better to see what other DLC CD Projekt Red has to offer. Cyberpunk 2077 had a lot of promises, one of these promises was Jackie, the best friend who would accompany V at all costs, but unfortunately, even the DLC will not be able to really save him.