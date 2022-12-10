“I don’t care” — What Virgil van Dijk Said After an Eventful Departure From The World Cup

Virgil van Dijk’s World Cup ended with Argentina’s penalty shootout defeat in the quarterfinals on Friday, but that was only part of the story.

With less than 10 minutes left in the game, Orange looked dead and buried with Argentina two goals ahead before a dramatic late double by substitute Vout Weghorst sent the game into extra time.

The mood flared up before equalizing the score when Argentine Leandro Paredes sent the ball towards the bench of the Netherlands. Van Dijk was the first to collide with the Juventus midfielder, sending him flying into the air before a fight between both groups of players.

Virgil van Dijk knocks Leandro Paredes to the floor after the Argentina midfielder kicked the ball at the Netherlands bench. Great photo by Matthias Hangst. pic.twitter.com/7bHRMoe1FK — James Nalton (@JDNalton) December 9, 2022

This made the Netherlands’ equaliser even sweeter, and Van Dijk set about the wild celebrations that followed.

In the end, however, it shouldn’t have been for Liverpool’s number 4, who didn’t convert the first penalty in the shootout, and Argentina organized a meeting with Croatia in the semifinals.

After the game, Van Dijk was asked if he thought Argentina would win the tournament, to which he replied: “I don’t care, I won’t watch anymore.”

There was also speculation that Van Dijk’s takedown, which eventually led to Argentina’s penalty, did not come out of the game. We’ll let you decide!

A devastating end to his stay in Qatar, but Van Dijk could hold his head high by leading his country to the quarterfinals at his very first World Cup.

A true leader takes the responsibility of the first penalty no matter what. Virgil van Dijk will always be a true leader for me no matter what. — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) December 9, 2022

He will soon focus on reuniting with the rest of his Liverpool team-mates in the second half of the season, but not before a well-deserved vacation.

Van Dijk was one of three Reds eliminated from the World Cup on Friday after Alisson and Fabinho also suffered heartache for penalties for Brazil in the match against Croatia.

It is not yet known when they will return to the fight, but given that Darwin Nunez was given a week off after knocking out Uruguay, it is unlikely that they will take part in any training camp in Dubai.

However, they should have a chance to play against Man City in the League Cup on December 22 and, of course, in Liverpool’s next Premier League match against Aston Villa on Boxing Day.