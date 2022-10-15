“I Could Do a Little One,” Young Millie Bobby Brown Once Wanted to Get a Tattoo of Leonardo DiCaprio.

Celebrity infatuation is something we’re all guilty of, especially if they were once a heartthrob. So when young Millie Bobby Brown falls in love with Leonardo DiCaprio, we can’t blame her, can we?

The actress, who is now 18, starred in one of the award-winning science fiction series ” Stranger Things” when she was just 11 years old. She instantly became famous by playing Eleven in the series. In addition to the show, her resume also includes Godzilla and Enola Holmes. The continuation of the latter should appear in November of this year.

Millie Bobby Brown wanted a Lion tattoo

The teenager once expressed his love for Leo on the Ellen DeGeneres show. Ellen then asked the actress if she knew about people dressing up her character Eleven for Halloween, and then asked her if she would ever do something like that. Millie Bobby Brown expressed her deep adoration for Leonardo DiCaprio and Adele and said that she could get a tattoo with the image of the former. The teen quickly explained that she would get a small one because then she wouldn’t have to take it off later.

“I can dress up like him for Halloween or something, but I mean, I can get a little one like Leo,” she said.

It will work even for the other Lions she will meet in her life. Good idea, Brown! She hasn’t dated Leo yet, but she definitely dated Mr. Jake Bongiovi, with whom her romance seems to be blossoming when Bongiovi visited the actress on the set of “Electric State.”

The next time the 18-year-old will appear in the movie “Enola Holmes 2” along with Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter, who will again play their roles in the sequel. A teenage detective will once again embark on a ridiculous adventure to solve the case of a missing sister. Enola Holmes 2 will also see Enola working with Cavill’s Sherlock Holmes. The film will be released on November 4.

Do you have a celebrity whose name you want to tattoo?