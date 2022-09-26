I can’t stop watching this wild TikTok where Kim Kardashian goes to the comic for fashion

Fashion has become an important part of Kim Kardashian’s brand, and the reality TV star has pushed the boundaries of what is possible by creating gravity-defying outfits, leather products from head to toe and even gloves that can be combined with bathing suits. As she continues to find her fashion voice after years of Kanye West dictating her look, Kardashian seems to prioritize boldness and uniqueness. Qualities that are not so important? Comfort and mobility, according to this TikTok post. I can’t stop watching (and laughing) as the founder of SKIMS tries to climb the stairs and get into a waiting car.

Stephanie Shepherd, a friend of the famous family, shared on TikTok the Kardashian star in a floor-length dress that seems to be made of chain mail, which does not allow much movement inside the clothes. See how Kim Kardashian shows what she is ready to do for the sake of fashion:

I can’t forget how she jumped up the stairs like that, and then her face when she looked at another staircase! Her heels probably didn’t help matters, and even when she got to the car, her team had to almost put her on the seat because she couldn’t bend at the waist! I do not know where she went in this wardrobe, but I think we can safely rule out a sit-down dinner.

This video demonstrates not only the reality TV star’s sense of style, but also her sense of humor. This music accompanying the post is perfect and shows that she does not take herself so seriously that she does not see the absurdity of this situation. Also, how funny is it that this video of Kim Kardashian in clothes in which she literally can’t move was posted around the same time her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson appeared on the Meet Cute red carpet in sweatpants? They really live in two different worlds. After all, this is a woman who said she would eat poop to look younger.

Kim Kardashian certainly looks amazing in this dress, don’t get me wrong. But I have problems with clothes that limit flexibility to such an extent. And if there was a fire? Do you think there is someone from her staff specially assigned to throw her over her shoulder in case of danger? To that end, why didn’t someone just take her up the stairs?

All this is reminiscent of the video that Kylie Jenner posted, in which sister Kendall climbs the stairs while the family was in Italy for Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding. Fortunately, this video was captured by TikTokers forever:

In the Kardashian-Jenner world, comfort definitely takes a back seat when it comes to fashion, but as long as they keep entertaining us with these hilarious BTS moments, I’m not going to complain! You can keep up to date with what the famous family is doing, as new episodes of Season 2 of The Kardashians are available for streaming every Thursday with a Hulu subscription.