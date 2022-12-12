I Can’t Stop Watching This Clip in Which Adam Sandler Refuses to Pronounce Brendan Fraser’s Name Correctly, Despite The Fact That He Corrects The Pronunciation

The name of Brendan Fraser is now on the ear of every moviegoer, as the star of “The Whale”, who has just been nominated for a Golden Globe, receives a lot of praise. But the question is, how many people pronouncing his name right now actually pronounce it correctly? It seems that the actor has one of those names that everyone seems to pronounce incorrectly, and even Fraser’s partner in the movie “Empty Heads” Adam Sandler gives him trouble because of this.

Brendan Fraser and Adam Sandler recently decided to chat with each other for Variety magazine, and while everyone who enjoyed Brenassaince will enjoy the conversation, one moment that went viral on Twitter is when Sandler starts calling Brendan Fraser Brendan Fraser. As it turned out, this is a sore spot for the actor “Kit”, as he says that no one has ever called his name correctly.

i’ve been saying brendan fraser’s name wrong for years pic.twitter.com/I7vs8oEbUA — Jared Gilman (@realJaredGilman) December 9, 2022

It’s a funny exchange, because even Adam Sandler gets the actor in trouble by claiming that the correct pronunciation of his name sounds wrong. Although it’s almost heartbreaking to hear Brendan Fraser’s reaction to how nice it is to hear someone say it correctly, since so few people seem to do it.

To be fair, we tend to see actors’ names written much more often than we hear them pronounced, and sometimes we read the names the way we expect them to be pronounced, which may not be true. And if the person pronouncing the name is wrong when you hear it, there is a good chance that you are also used to pronouncing the name incorrectly. Fraser’s last name is pronounced exactly the same as it is spelled, but it is a less common name, so perhaps it is not surprising that people tend to misunderstand it. Many people commenting on a viral tweet realize that they did it wrong.

Many people will probably get many chances to practice the correct pronunciation of the name Brendan Fraser over the next few months. Fraser is likely to be nominated for multiple acting awards for his role in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, which means that since his name will be read out along with the other nominees, and maybe again if he wins, we’ll know exactly who knows how to do it. to pronounce his name correctly, and who is not.

I suppose it can be a bit insulting to get an Oscar when someone mispronounces your name, but at the moment it looks like Brendan Fraser is used to it, and if he gets the biggest award of the year, as many think he can with his performance in “The Whale,” it probably will be an acceptable consolation in order to deal with a lot of people who are wrong about his name again.