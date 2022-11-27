“I can’t see her hanging around Buckingham Palace” — When Rita Ora Publicly Mocked Meghan Markle Before Her Royal Wedding

British singer Rita Ora has left no stone unturned in the past to show her undisputed love for Prince Harry. She publicly accepted her admiration for the Duke of Sussex, despite the latter’s relationship with Meghan Markle. In 2017, the songwriter spoke about her ambitions to date the prince. It was a time when Prince Harry was madly in love with a former American actress.

So you shouldn’t be surprised to learn that Rita Ora once criticized Meghan Markle on national television for being a royal friend. The famous singer also questioned the authenticity of the relationship between Prince Harry and Markle. It is noteworthy that, appearing on the Wendy Williams Show in December 2016, Ora expressed disapproval of the graduates of “Force Majeure”.

Rita Ora did not imagine Meghan Markle as a royal bride

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s love made headlines in 2016, Rita Ora gave a shocking answer about their possible marriage. The British singer was suspicious of the sincerity of the relationship, as she believed that something was wrong between the prince and the American actress. Ora also added that she could never imagine Markle walking down the aisle in the image of the future Duchess of Sussex.

“I know my prince very well. And in a dream, this is simply not there for me. I don’t think it works. I just don’t know if I’ll be able to see her hanging around Buckingham Palace!” Rita Ora said on the show according to Pop Crush.

However, the prediction of the songwriter did not come true. Prince Harry married Meghan Markle in a royal ceremony at St. George’s Chapel on May 19, 2018. Despite Ora’s taunts about Markle, there is no enmity between her and the Sussex.

Prince Harry was seen hugging the singer during a pleasant conversation with her in 2019 at the Sentebale Audi concert at Hampton Court Palace. In the same year, Ora also praised the relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

