‘I can’t log into Instagram on my cell phone

Instagram has an unknown network error for some users on Wednesday afternoon (12). According to reports on the Internet, the application is having trouble logging in, so these people are unable to log into Instagram.

Apparently, the failure happens on Android phones that are new or have recently been formatted. After setting up the smartphone, users are unable to download the latest version of the app from the Play Store (154.0.0.32.123). The way out for them, for now, is to use the social network via the cell phone’s browser until a new update is released.

TechTudo did some tests on the app and was able to normally use both the traditional and beta versions, on phones that already had the platform installed. The social network also worked on the web version for computers. In addition, we contacted Instagram’s advisory to find out about the possible problem, but we still haven’t had a feedback.

According to complaints from users on Twitter, the latest version of the platform is not running on new or recently formatted phones. After setting up the device and installing the app, it is not possible to log into Instagram. In some cases, the app displays a message, such as “An unknown network error has occurred”. The problem is apparently happening on the Android system. TechTudo talked to some users, who reported an error on the Moto G8 Plus, Redmi 8T and Zenfone Max Plus smartphones. In all cases, the device was new.

Despite complaints and reports of errors on the Internet, the Downdetector website, which monitors the functioning of online services, does not register problems on Instagram this Wednesday.



