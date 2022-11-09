“I can stand up for myself..” – Millie Bobby Brown Reveals One Red Flag in a Relationship That Is Worth Paying Attention to

Millie Bobby Brown reveals her main anxiety signal in a relationship. The 18-year—old actress is one of the most successful pop culture icons of our time. Know not only about her acting abilities, but also about her playful and outspoken nature. By giving more interviews than ever, fans are learning more about her personal life.

The role of Eleven was a breakthrough in her career. The actress was only thirteen when she starred in the series, playing the escaped victim of a laboratory experiment. But over time, not only her on-screen character developed, but also her real personality. The teenager is now in his prime, enjoying life on dates. In a chat with Drew Barrymore, the star revealed her concerns about dating and more.

Millie Bobby Brown reveals Her Fears in a Relationship, and It’s Quite Unusual

Drew Barrymore has updated the latest video about her and actress Enola Holmes. During their conversation, she asked her what her red flag was in the relationship. The actress said that the alarm signal of her dates are guys who hold women’s umbrellas. “I can stand up for myself,” said an independent and cruel woman. Barrymore excitedly screamed at her response, saying, “I wasn’t expecting this.”

She also shared her experience of a date where a guy asked her to take off her hat because there was a dress code in the place where they were going. Brown agreed with her and said she would have left if someone had done that to her.

Drew Barrymore admitted that this is why she loves the actress of the TV series “Very strange things” so much. After all, they both have a lot in common. They grew up in the spotlight from an early age and faced criticism for the most insignificant things, which forced them to grow up early. While Barrymore remains the sweetheart of 90s teens, Brown is a current pop culture icon.

As for the British actress, she is happily dating Jake Bongiovi, the son of singer Jon Bon Jovi. The two made their relationship official while enjoying the PDA. On the other hand, Brown’s career is gaining momentum after the release of her new film “Enola Holmes 2”. What do you think about the red flag of Millie Bobby Brown’s relationship, and what do you think? Let us know in the comments.