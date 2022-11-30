“I can go on” — Liverpool Target Bellingham, Enjoying Relationship With Henderson

After England secured their place in the World Cup play-offs by defeating Wales 3-0, Liverpool’s Jude Bellingham explained how playing alongside Jordan Henderson could benefit him the most.

The Reds captain Henderson played the full 90 minutes of his first start at the tournament, adding solidity and aggression to the England midfield.

Bellingham, who is widely known to be Liverpool’s main transfer target, was another player who spent the entire game alongside Henderson in midfield.

Much has been made of the relationship between Trent Alexander-Arnold and Bellingham, and the pair have been photographed together in Qatar on numerous occasions.

But Bellingham’s post-match comments show he enjoys playing alongside the Liverpool skipper and Reds fans hope it will convince him to move to Anfield next year.

“We had a lot of energy today,” Bellingham told BBC Sport after the game.

“I think we realized that in the game the other day we weren’t aggressive enough, we were too passive, so it was important for us to be more at the forefront.

“Hando brings that intensity every time he plays. When he gives you confidence that you need to go and press, I can continue, and then Dec can behave aggressively.

“We won a lot of goals high up the pitch, which was the key for us, keeping the pressure on and holding it.”

Henderson’s heat map from the game showed that his game was typically energetic on the right flank of the England midfield, and he could often be heard shouting demands to his teammates.

Henderson seemed equally inspired by Bellingham’s performance, sharing a photo of him hugging the 19-year-old on his Instagram story after the game.

Liverpool fans also highlighted Bellingham’s concerns when Henderson was injured in the second half.

The 14th number of the “Reds” seemed to be in great pain when Aaron Ramsey’s tackle hit him.

Bellingham and Alexander-Arnold were the two players who immediately rushed to Henderson, who was fine in the end.

oh good, hendo injured … But look who’s over first, Trent & Bellingham mmmm — beth (@bethjjackson) November 29, 2022

Bellingham and Trent checking on Hendo… it’s written — Dylan (@LFCDylz) November 29, 2022

If Bellingham needs some persuasion to move to Merseyside, it looks like Agent Hendo and Agent Trent are doing a great job!

Alexander-Arnold was another who shared his delight on social media after the game, playing his first minutes of the tournament after replacing Kyle Walker in the 57th minute.

The Liverpool right-back was involved in Marcus Rashford’s second and third goals and England’s third goal, linking up with Calvin Phillips before the Manchester City midfielder’s assist.

Alexander-Arnold will likely still be third in Southgate’s hierarchy for the right-back spot, but he will be happy to play his part in a memorable victory for his country.