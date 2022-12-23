I Applaud John Mayer’s Funny Explanation of Why He Brought His Guitar Into The Bedroom

John Mayer may be known to many as a radio amateur, a rocker with soft ballads, but others may know that his musical and guitar skills are much deeper. Not many people already know that there is another level of acquaintance with John Mayer and an even more intimate performance experience that only a select circle of people have seen. Mayer recently revealed that he brings his guitar into the bedroom, and I applaud him for that.

The musician and singer appeared as a guest on the Call Her Daddy podcast and shared interesting news about his bedroom habits. While some talented people may try to arrange a guitar-playing date before doing the deed, John Mayer prefers to do it after everything is done. The Grammy Award-winning artist explained below:

You never have to play guitar to have sex with someone, but a little naked guitar playing afterwards is very memorable. With a small belly hanging over his back, he sits Indian-style on the edge of the bed. Cute! … I like to see how people fold up strangely when they sit down. Whoever you are, you look weird when you’re sitting down. And it’s cute.

If you want love, John Mayer will do it, but you have to be prepared to wait for a special private performance after that. The musician did not disclose how many songs the intimate performance lasts. I would also be curious if he would perform the entire performance solo or invite the John Mayer trio for a few songs in the middle.

Seriously, the only people who know all the dirty details are those with whom John Mayer was close. His love life has certainly made headlines over the years when he dated celebrities. Some of his famous exes include Taylor Swift, whom he has complimented in the past. He is also known as the ex-boyfriend of actress Jennifer Aniston. Mayer went on record in 2013 and admitted that he was a jerk towards past girls.

Over the past year, however, he’s been making news for other reasons besides being a jerk to his exes, including paying homage to departed friend Bob Saget and this recent revelation about playing guitar. I think it’s fair to assume that John Mayer has changed over the years. One thing that hasn’t changed is his musical prowess when it comes to playing guitar, so there’s something special waiting for those who can participate in a private performance in the bedroom.

Unfortunately, most of his fans will never get to see John Mayer’s “intimate” concert performance. Those who have a Netflix subscription will be able to see his performance in Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute, which is definitely worth watching for those who haven’t.