I Am Jesus Christ To Campaign On Kickstarter In November

I Am Jesus Christ: For some time now, the network has been receiving news referring to I Am Jesus Christ, a title in which we will have the chance to control Jesus Christ and relive important moments in his life. In case you are interested in the title, the development team has announced that it will start a campaign on Kickstarter from November 15th.

In addition to this announcement, the developer SimulaM also revealed that the game will get a free demo on Steam on the same date the fundraising campaign starts.

Finally, we have a new trailer that gives you an idea of how the game’s production is going (starting at 3:25):

I Am Jesus Christ will be released exclusively for PC.