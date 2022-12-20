“I always thought Chris was cute…” — O.J. Simpson Reacts to Being Called Khloe Kardashian’s Father.

Is Khloe Kardashian the love child of Jay Simpson and Kris Jenner? Everyone knows Simpson’s friendship with the famous late lawyer Robert Kardashian. Kardashian represented him on the defense side when the football player was accused of murdering his wife and actress Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman.

The trial was one of the most public in the history of television. But in the end Simpson was acquitted. The former player had close ties to Kardashian, and Robert Kardashian was part of his legal team during the trial. But it also led to some rumors, in particular, about whether Khloe Kardashian is Simpson’s daughter, unlike the rest of her sisters Jenner and Kardashian.

Answer O. Jay Simpson on the question of whether Khloe Kardashian is his daughter

Fans seem to have found a lot in common between O.J. Simpson and Khloe Kardashian. But during an appearance on the Full Send podcast, the player addressed these rumors and said: “The rumors are not true. This is not even close to reality.” He admitted that he had never been attracted to Kris Jenner, and thinks that mamager did not treat him like that either. He went on to explain his type and shared: “I always thought Chris was a nice girl, she was really good.” He explained that he definitely has a type and that he only dates supermodels.

Jenner had previously confessed to cheating during her marriage to Robert, which led people to speculate that she might have had a child due to her brief infidelity phase. She had three daughters and a son with Robert Kardashian, namely, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob Kardashian. However, the media personality claims that none of her children were the result of an affair.

Khloe Kardashian is taller and her facial features are said to be slightly different from the rest of the sisters, which has led to these rumors. The episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians also touched on this topic when Kim Kardashian read aloud a relevant news article to her mother and sisters.

Although every party involved has so far denied these allegations, what do you think about it? Comment on your thoughts.