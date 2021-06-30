Hyundai’s European Head Announces The Date That Flying Cars Will Become Reality

Hyundai Europe operations unit CEO Michael Cole made statements about flying cars at an event he attended. Cole’s statements shed light on how Hyundai sees flying cars and when such vehicles may become reality.

While technological developments lead to great innovations around the world, the automobile industry also takes its share from these innovations. On the one hand, electric motor cars are becoming more and more widespread, on the other hand, flying cars, which were once thought to be a dream, are starting to come true. Making a statement on the subject, Michael Cole, CEO of Hyundai Europe operations, announced when flying cars will become a reality.

According to the statements made by Michael Cole, Hyundai has been investing heavily in urban air transportation systems, especially. Stating that they see vehicles such as flying cars and drone taxis as a reality of the future, Cole states that alternative transportation vehicles are gaining great importance in increasingly crowded metropolitan cities, and Hyundai is one of the stakeholders trying to find solutions to this.

Flying cars will become reality by 2030

There’s still some time for flying cars, according to Michael Cole, CEO of Hyundai Europe operations. However, Cole says that there may be very important developments, especially in the second half of the ten-year period we are in, and that flying cars may become a reality in 2030.

Michael Cole also explains why flying cars will be more important in the second half of the 2020s. According to him, the increasing air pollution and the fact that electric motors are starting to replace fossil fuel engines have started to offer new opportunities to companies. One of these opportunities is flying cars. It is not yet known whether Cole’s statements will be true, but these statements are an indication that not only Hyundai, but also other companies care about such vehicles.