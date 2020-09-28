Hyundai unveils new electric car RM20e

Hyundai introduced the RM20e new electric car, called Racing Midship Sports Car. With this car, the South Korean company aims to take its claim in motor sports to the next level and reflect its new generation goals in N-series performance cars.

The RM20e promises strong performance as expected from electric racing cars. However, Huawei states that thanks to the balanced design of the car, its performance on the roads will also be enjoyable.

The RM20e has an 810 horsepower engine. Thanks to this engine, the car can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in less than three seconds. 9.88 seconds is enough to accelerate to 200 kilometers per hour. While the automobile does all these, it promises the traction, stability and braking performance that a racing car should have. On the other hand, it is stated that features such as “the silence of daily driving” and responsiveness are found in the RM20e.

The car’s maximum speed is over 250 kilometers per hour. Although the 60 kWh battery is a bit small, it should not be surprising due to the lightweight design. However, thanks to 800V fast charging support, it is possible to get the car on the track quickly.

Hyundai RM20e will serve as a pillar of the company’s green transport plan. The company aims to bring 44 environmentally friendly models to the road by 2025. These models also include N-series vehicles. Although these vehicles are not expected to look as cool as Hyundai’s Prophecy concept, it is thought that the company will prefer more exciting designs compared to the classic models.



