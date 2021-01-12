Hyundai shared details about the new Kona N

Automobile manufacturer Hyundai is preparing to present the New Kona N model, which it calls “Hot SUV”, as the brand’s first high-performance crossover.

2021 Hyundai Kona N to be powerful and agile

The introduction of the 2021 Hyundai Kona N started to gain momentum as the company released new pictures and details about the upcoming model. Hyundai has not yet fully disclosed the car’s technical specifications. However, it has been confirmed that the next generation crossover will have a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine that can be coupled to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. The automaker also promised a variety of high performance driving characteristics.

The South Korean firm has announced that the new Hyundai Kona N will have a powerful and agile driving experience, although the crossovers are not very sporty. “As a hot SUV, it will have the versatility and driving pleasure like all other N vehicles,” said Hyundai’s Head of N Brand Management about the new crossover.

Finally, additional information on the 2021 model Hyundai Kona N is said to be published in the coming weeks. However, Kona N is expected to have a sporty exterior, as seen from the published photos.