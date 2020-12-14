Hyundai releases teaser of its new electric ‘Ioniq 5’

Hyundai released on Thursday (10) the first teaser of its Ioniq 5, the first model of the new electric vehicle brand by the South Korean carmaker, which promises bidirectional charging and will hit the market early next year.

The Ioniq 5 is based on the Hyundai EV “45” concept, which launched at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2019, and will be the first coupled to the E-GMP platform, a new proposal by the South Korean electrification company, in an architecture dedicated for years to come.

In Frankfurt, Hyundai noted that “the iconic character of the 45 is defined by its monocoque, aerodynamic body and lightweight design inspired by 1920s aircraft”. The car’s name derives from its 45-degree angles at the front and rear, forming a diamond-shaped silhouette, a trend of future EV models, according to the company.

The new horizon for electric vehicles

The teaser is not very explicit, but inspired by the new geometric details of the Ioniq 5, leaving the imagination of those who watch the “guessing” of pixels and dots that refer to a blank space, promising a new era of electric vehicles.

The new electric platform promised by Hyundai aims to revolutionize not only the exterior, but also the interior of the new vehicles with a higher level of seat adjustment, wireless connectivity and even a glove box transformed into a drawer. In addition, the video calls attention to three “extras” to be offered by the new vehicle.

The “Extra Power for Life” highlights the bi-directional charging capability in which the car also supplies emergency power to the networks (V2L). “Extra Time For You” reflects the loading capacity. The hints of “Extraordinary Experiences” promise the functionality of electric vehicles that will be announced shortly.

The automaker promises for 2022 a sports sedan, the Ioniq 6; and for 2024, the Ioniq 7, a large SUV.



