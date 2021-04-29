Hyundai Plans Electric Supercar With More Than 550 Horsepower

Hyundai: During the presentation N Day this Tuesday (27), Hyundai indicated that it intends to launch an electric supercar in the near future. Without great details, the model with zero emissions will be part of the N line – high performance division.

Apparently, the vehicle would be a modified version of the Ioniq 5 with the Kia EV6 GT’s powertrain. This latest model stands out for having 577 horsepower, enough power to go from 0-100 km / h in just 3.5 seconds.

Experts believe that Hyundai is considering launching more electric cars under the seal of the high-performance division. Thus, the Ioniq 5 N would be the first logical step for the South Korean automaker on this path.

Currently, the most powerful version of the electric model brings 301 horsepower and the ability to accelerate from 0-100 km / h in 5.2 seconds. In addition, the vehicle reaches a top speed of 185 km / h.

During the presentation, Hyundai also stated that it is exploring the possibility of creating a high-performance vehicle powered by fuel cells. Although it has nothing defined, it would be testing the formula in some prototypes.

In a realistic forecast, the technology should only appear in cars of the N line in the very distant future. However, it is worth mentioning that the automaker has a tradition of building vehicles with this characteristic.

Nexus Example

The Hyundai Nexo is the brand reference in relation to vehicles powered by fuel cells. Simple, it offers 161 horses by bringing a single front electric motor capable of reaching a top speed of around 180 km / h.

Although it does not look like a high performance example like the N line, the model could gain more power with a second electric motor and applications of technologies that would help to increase its performance.