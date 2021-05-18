Hyundai Nexo Breaks Record Traveling With Hydrogen Tank

The Hyundai Nexo electric set a new world record for the longest distance traveled by a hydrogen-powered vehicle using a single tank. According to the on-board computer, the model covered an impressive 887.5 km.

Using a new version of the Nexo, Australian pilot Brendan Reeves made a trip from Melbourne to Silverton, Australia. Thus, the route exceeded the previous record of 778 km traveled by the aeronaut Bertrand Piccard in 2019.

According to Hyundai, the trip took 13 hours at an average speed of 66.9 km / h. The first low fuel level warning came on after 686 km of driving, but the vehicle still had the autonomy to travel another 200 km.

During the course, the Nexo consumed 6.27 kg of hydrogen at a rate of 0.706 kg every 100 km. In this way, he purified more than 449 liters of air during the trip – enough for 33 adults to breathe a day.

After 807 km of driving focused on efficiency, Reeves arrived at Broken Hill with the dashboard still indicating great autonomy. The pilot then went on to Silverton and traveled about 60 km before the tank ran out.