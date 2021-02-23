Hyundai launches the loniq 5, its first all-electric car

Hyundai presented this Tuesday (23) its new electric vehicle Ionic 5. The model is the first of the brand made with a platform developed exclusively for electric vehicles. The vehicle will not have versions of the same model with combustion engines. The launch was made in an online format, with live transmission on YouTube.

The car has a power equivalent to 218 horsepower and has the capacity to go from 0 to 100 km / h in eight seconds. Regarding charging, the vehicle can restore enough energy to travel 100 km in just 5 minutes with a 350 kW charger, being able to travel 480 km on a full charge.

With 4.6 m long and 1.8 m wide, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 has 531 liters in the trunk and another 27 liters in the other interior compartments. The vehicle has a HUD (head-up display) with augmented reality and several semi-autonomous steering assistance systems, with options for driving on highways, locking to avoid frontal collisions, speed limitation, among others.

The interior is minimalist, but three items caught the eye: the digital cluster integrated with the 12-inch multimedia screen, the Universal Island and the V2L. Universal Island is a sliding center console that can be moved 14 cm and the V2L allows the vehicle to supply up to 3.6 kW of power to high-powered devices through household outlets. That is, you can connect any electronics in the car or even charge the battery of an electric bicycle, for example.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 should start selling in the first half of 2021 with prices starting at € 42 thousand (about R $ 277 thousand, in the current conversion). The company says it will expand its electric vehicle portfolio with the Ioniq 6 sedan and the Ioniq 7 SUV.