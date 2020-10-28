Hyundai Introduces Its Smallest Electric Car

Hyundai unveiled its mini electric car inspired by a concept SUV introduced last year. No information was shared about whether the car will be offered for sale or not.

South Korea-based automobile manufacturer Hyundai, like all other auto manufacturers, closely follows the electric car world and continues to work in this direction. The company, which exhibited the new electric SUV concept Hyundai 45 Concept at the Frankfurt Motor Show last year, now introduced the mass production version of the 45 Concept. However, it is quite smaller than expected.

Hyundai, which produces a mini electric car that takes 45 Concept as a reference for children who are passionate about cars (!), Shared the photos even though it did not give a special name to the car and shared its photos under the title “A special gift for children” released his video.

The vehicle, which we can call Mini Hyundai 45 Concept, has two electric motors in it and the vehicle can reach a maximum speed of 7 km / h with the power it receives from the engines. The maximum distance the vehicle, which has a comfortable seat referenced from sports cars, can travel on a single charge, has not been disclosed.

Unlike other battery-powered vehicles, which we can call its equivalent, Hyundai has used wooden material instead of plastic in the mini 45 Concept. Hyundai did not reveal the mass production or price status of its smallest electric vehicle, but the vehicle is expected to be a limited production product.

The video shared for Hyundai’s smallest electric car



