Hyundai Introduces Advanced Humanoid Robot ‘DAL-e’

South Korea-based automotive giant Hyundai Motor Group introduced the advanced humanoid robot DAL-e that will interact with customers. Supporting it with artificial intelligence and machine learning, DAL-e is expected to serve people sincerely.

Hyundai Motor Group has introduced ‘DAL-e’, a highly advanced customer service robot that communicates independently with people using precision recognition capabilities and mobility functions. The robot is intended to serve people in a “friendly and personal way”.

The humanoid robot called DAL-e, short for “Driving, Helping and Connecting with Your Experience”, measures 1,160 x 600 x 600 mm and weighs 80 kilograms. The automaker said in a statement during the day that DAL-e will be powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), including language processing, face recognition and mobility.

Hyundai’s advanced humanoid robot: DAL-e

Dong Jin Hyun, Vice President of Hyundai Motor Group and President of the Robotics Lab, tells DAL that their purpose is to have a smooth and fun communication with customers and provide them with valuable services. Hyun describes DAL-e as “a next generation service platform that can provide automated customer service at any time.”

DAL-e, which is significantly lighter and more compact compared to other customer service and guide robots on the market, is currently on display at the company’s gallery in Seoul. In the future, it is expected to be used in various areas that require daily interaction with customers, such as Hyundai Motor Company and other galleries of Kia Corporation.

Equipped with friendly, emotional physical characteristics, DAL-e can, for example, notice if a customer enters the gallery without wearing a mask and advise the customer to wear a mask. In addition, it seamlessly communicates with customers automatically by providing useful information about products and services and responding to verbal and screen touch commands.

At the point of mobility, DAL-e can move freely in the environment with its versatile four-wheeled structure and accompany customers to designated points. In addition, it can wirelessly connect to a large screen in the venue and provide entertaining information such as explaining vehicles and technologies, inviting visitors to take pictures with it, and giving gestural feedback using their moving arms.

Hyundai Motor Group plans to constantly update DAL-e based on data from trial operations and to perfect its operational capabilities as an advanced android robot.