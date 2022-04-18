Hyundai cooperates with this Metaverse coin: the price is saturated!

Hyundai Motor will be the first automaker to enter the community-based NFT market, including a website and channels on Discord and Twitter. The coin of the metaverse, with which Hyundai cooperates, has become Meta Kongz (MKC). Here are the details…

NFT Transition from Hyundai

Today Hyundai Motor has released a short film representing the NFT universe “Metamobility Universe”, reflecting the concept of “metamobility” announced at CES 2022. Hyundai Motor will create 30 limited NFTs in honor of the release of a short film demonstrating cooperation with the NFT brand “Meta Kongz”. The profit from the sale of Hyundai NFT will be used for project management and community members. Hyundai Motor is the first automaker to enter the NFT market with its own NFT community, including the official Hyundai NFT website and channels on Discord and Twitter.

The Hyundai NFT community will provide users with information about the Hyundai brand in the metaverse by sharing NFTs that display mobility solutions. Hyundai’s NFT Discord and Twitter channels opened on April 15, and the launch of the official NFT website is scheduled for May. By providing dedicated channels to the Hyundai NFT community, the company will continuously manage the asset value of its NFTs. Online platforms will provide a 24-hour open communication channel between the company and community members with real-time updates on the value of their NFT assets.

The Metaverse Coin project is on the Rise

The released short film features the gorilla character “Meta Kongz”. The footage at the end of the film also presents a shooting star-shaped NFT set that will be released in May. Hyundai Motor will also release 30 limited edition NFT “Hyundai x Meta Kongz” on April 20 to commemorate the release of the film. Hyundai NFT projects will continue throughout the year to expand the Hyundai NFT universe.

The profit from the sale of Hyundai NFT will be used for project management and community members. After this development in Hyundai, Meta Kongz (MKC) shares rose by 5 percent. The cryptocurrency has grown from $3.12 to $3.40. At the time of writing, it is trading at $3.29.