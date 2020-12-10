Hyundai buys robot maker Boston Dynamics

Carmaker Hyundai is the newest owner of robot maker Boston Dynamics. The South Korean giant is expected to formalize the acquisition at a board meeting on Thursday (10), in a negotiation of nearly 1 trillion won – $ 921 million or R $ 4.7 billion in direct currency conversion.

According to The Korea Economic Daily, the amount will be divided between Hyundai Motor and subsidiaries of the conglomerate, such as Hyundai Mobis. Speculation regarding the purchase has been circulating since November this year.

The brand has a bold plan that involves development in automation and robotics, already investing in other companies in the sector, such as Realtime Robotics and 42dot.

What is the future of Boston Dynamics?

For now, it is not known how the company will be used. However, thoughts are immediately directed to CES 2019, when Hyundai presented a curious concept of “car with legs” for rough terrain, called Hyundai Elevate – which even in visual and color scheme is similar to the designs of the new acquisition.

This is the third change of ownership at Boston Dynamics, which always impresses with videos showing increasingly agile robots, but requires high expenses and does not record profits. The company started within the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), was bought by Google in 2013 and sold to SoftBank’s investment fund in 2017.

The Spot robot, the brand’s first product sold to the consumer, costs $ 75,000. It also specializes in robotic units for use in factories and in cargo transportation.



