Hyundai announces acquisition of Boston Dynamics

Hyundai reached an agreement with SoftBank for robot maker Boston Dynamics. The South Korean automotive giant will pay $ 1.1 billion to SoftBank for Boston Dynamics. Talks between the parties had leaked out a while ago. Under the deal, Hyundai will hold an 80 percent stake in Boston Dynamics. SoftBank will continue to control 20 percent of Boston Dynamics through one of its affiliates.

In the statement made by Hyundai, it was stated that the development process of service and logistics robots will accelerate thanks to the Boston Dynamics investment. The South Korean company also aims to develop humanoid robots that can be used for jobs such as patient care in hospitals. Hyundai will also focus on topics such as autonomous driving and the smart factory.

Boston Dynamics was founded within MIT in 1992. The company, which is more research and development focused within Google, was sold to the Japanese technology company SoftBank a few years ago.

With Hyundai, a new chapter begins in the Boston Dynamics story. Until now, Hyundai had focused on the automotive industry and technologies that would aid in production in robotics. It is necessary to wait to see how far Hyundai will take Boston Dynamics technology.



