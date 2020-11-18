Hyun Bin becomes OMEGA’s stylish ambassador

Hyun Bin’s beauty and sympathy have given him a place as one of the most sought-after figures in dramas, now he is the face of OMEGA, an exclusive and luxury watch company.

Hyun Bin has become one of the most popular actors of the hallyu wave, his works in dramas show his talent and abilities to conquer the camera, he participated in dramas such as: ‘Crash Landing on You’, ‘Memories of the Alhambra ‘,’ Hyde Jekyll ‘,’ Me, Secret Garden ‘and’ Friend, Our Legend ‘.

A report from VAST Entertainment, the agency representing Hyun Bin, confirmed his star’s participation as the global face of the new campaign for OMEGA, a Swiss company that manufactures luxury watches.

OMEGA SHOWS THE MOST ELEGANT AND MATURE SIDE OF HYUN BIN

Hyun Bin holds the title as global brand ambassador, the first images of the interpreter have already been revealed and the actor appears with an interesting countenance, dressed in different looks that give him more elegance.

OMEGA chose the singer of ‘Can’t Have You’ for his size, style and great presence, now he is the first South Korean actor to represent watches, which are considered collectibles.

An OMEGA design could top $ 200,000, so Hyun Bin’s fans are excited for the actor to show his best side as a model for a global company.

