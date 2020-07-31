Hyun Bin and Song Hye Kyo spark rumors about a …

Suspicions that Hyun Bin and Song Hye Kyo had resumed their relationship were cleared up. Hyun Bin and Song Hye Kyo are two of the biggest stars in the Korean drama world, and when they starred in Worlds Within, they also started a love relationship. However, that seemed to have been in the past and each continued on his own path.

Despite this, recently the rumors about whether he had resumed their relationship gained strength, as someone posted a photo of a man and a woman taking a walk with their pets, pointing out that it was Hyun Bin and Song Hye Kyo.

In response to these suspicions, Hyun Bin’s agency denied that it was them, noting that Hyun Bin and Song Hye Kyo are not dating again.

Despite the fact that these actors dated between 2009 and 2011, it seems that some fans are still waiting for the couple to resume their romance, what do you think?



