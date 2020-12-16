Hyun Bin and Park Bo Gum light up the 2020 screens

In November, Gallup Korea conducted a survey on which South Korean stars stood out above the rest during 2020, the chosen ones were actress Kim Hee Ae and actors Park Bo Gum and Hyun Bin.

Gallup, is an organization dedicated to analytics and consumer trends, frequently conducting various surveys to discover which artists, fans of dramas and music paid attention in a certain period of time.

As you may remember, actress Kim Hee Ae starred in The World of the Married, one of the most successful and award-winning K-Dramas that aired this year between the months of May and March. The actress stood out in the role of Ji Sun Woo, a doctor with a perfect life who unsuspectingly discovers that she is betrayed by her husband.

Second place in the poll was taken by the handsome and talented Park Bo Gum who enlisted in his country’s military service shortly after finishing filming for the K-Drama Record of Youth that aired in September and October.

The young actor excelled in his role as a young man struggling to achieve his dream of being a famous actor while finding love.

Also on the list are Crash Landing On You’s leading couple, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, each taking No. 3 and No. 5, respectively, while fourth place went to Itaewon Class star Park Seo Joon.

In addition to Kim Hee Ae, Park Bo Gum, and Hyun Bin, the list also includes Suzy (Start-Up), Jeon In Hwa (Homemade Love Story), Gong Yoo (Goblin), and Gong Hyo Jin (When the Camellia Blooms). among others.



