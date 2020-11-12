Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm, what they didn’t tell us

Nintendo, Koei Tecmo and Omega Force bring with them the great war before Breath of the Wild in an ideal format for big battles: the musou.

Hyrule Warriors: The Age of Cataclysm is the big name for Nintendo Switch this Christmas. Announced by surprise, the new installment of the spin-off series of The Legend of Zelda was preparing to tell what we never saw: the great war with Ganon that led to the events of Breath of the Wild. 100 years before the masterpiece published in 2017. The chosen genre, the musou. The fellow travelers, Omega Force and those who have already worked on similar proposals, such as the first Hyrule Warriors. But what does the game really tell about the age of cataclysm? Why has this genre been chosen over others?

The musou genre is mainly based on offering the player a large number of enemies on screen. An action title where we move across a map killing literally hundreds of enemies, while defending bases, assaulting specific areas, ending up with sub-bosses of various kinds, big bosses and other tasks always related to crushing enemies in bulk. . Nintendo explained that the decision to choose a genre like this, which already had good results with the first Hyrule Warrior, was precisely to transfer the feeling and atmosphere of total war in the middle of the kingdom of Hyrule. And it makes some sense if we follow in the footsteps of that particular event, with Ganon’s hordes of enemies ravaging every region and the races defending themselves with all their available arsenal.

The musou genre has not traditionally been a proposal for the general public, although in recent years there have been licenses for large franchises adapted to this proposal. Faced with this reality, Hyrule Warriors: the age of cataclysm already has a demo available on the Nintendo Switch eShop that covers the entire first chapter of the game. In it, the user can see how a game develops along the first map, being able to eliminate enemies left and right and understand the action mechanics of this musou. It is not complicated at all, and its affordable system and spectacularity are two of the main attractions while we can know if a musou of this style is for us or not.

It is important to emphasize that despite being the genre that it is, the reality is that the second Hyrule Warriors incorporates a large number of elements inherited from Breath of the Wild, such as certain attack mechanics with different weapons that we find throughout the Nintendo game and that are present here, the food loot to be able to create new menus and dishes that empower us, or the use of the sheika stone with their skills, yes, here totally focused on combat.



