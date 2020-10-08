Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm showcases its huge map

Koei Tecmo’s title will be a prequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with which we increasingly identify more reminiscences and details.

Hyrule Warriors: The Age of Cataclysm has been the main protagonist of the Nintendo Treehouse Live held this October 7. The video game, which will arrive on Nintendo Switch on November 20, has been shown in detail in more than 20 minutes of pure gameplay; a game based on the gameplay of the title that has allowed us to know how the mapping structure of the game will be, its interface in the menus and, ultimately, that the similarities with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will go beyond what aesthetic.

Nintendo already said it in the voice of Eiji Aonuma, a product of the series, when the game was released: it was going to be more like Zelda than we expected. Although Hyrule Warriors: The Age of Cataclysm is a musou with a gameplay typical of the Dynasty Warriors series, from this gameplay we have learned several things that we did not know and that bring the title closer to a more traditional experience of the famous Zelda installment published in 2017 for Nintendo Switch and Wii U.

Map like level selection menu, weapons, kitchen, side missions

To begin with, the map from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been replicated, which will also be a phase selection menu. As if it were the Sheikah Stone, we can choose which zone to play and, therefore, which specific phase of the adventure. There will be secondary missions that will provide us with different advantages and useful outfits for the course of the main adventure.

For its part, the weapons will not be broken, unlike the game it serves as a prequel. In fact, we can level up the main weapon that we have equipped in exchange for rupees and, what is even newer for the series: it will be possible to merge up to 5 weapons in the smithy to strengthen them or, if we prefer, sell them in exchange for a higher price. We do not know if this change will apply to the main series in the future.



