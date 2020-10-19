Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm presents new trailer

It is a plot prequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, although this time in the form of a musou for Nintendo Switch.

Long-forgotten memories, a past war, the consequences of which are lived today. We talk about the current situation of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a title that puts players in the shoes of Link, the hero who awakens to discover that Ganon won the war. All those battles are reproduced in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm, which works as a prequel to the now classic Nintendo. This musou has just presented a third teaser trailer, in which we can enjoy the powers of the Sheikah stone and see faces that any Zelda fan will recognize.

Like other video games of the genre, the title will be focused on action, so it will put us in front of the defenders of Hyrule, who must fight to rid the world of the forces of evil. Link will not be the only selectable character, since Zelda or The Chosen will be just some of the warriors that we can handle during the game.

The beginning of the end

The events that are narrated take place 100 years before the story we enjoy in Breath of the Wild, whose sequel is still in development. The Kingdom of Hyrule succumbed to evil and the world was at the mercy of Ganon’s hosts. The Age of Cataclysm will allow us that dark period of war, a time when everything was to be decided. And although many players already know the outcome, the ins and outs of the story will be told in this particular chapter.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm will go on sale on November 20 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Those who pre-order the product on the Nintendo eShop will get a special item, the ‘lucky spoon’. Can you imagine trying to save the Kingdom with a giant spoon? Link yes. Maybe that’s why they lost. Or maybe it was something else.



