Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm announced

Nintendo confirms a new broadcast starring its two upcoming releases for Nintendo Switch. Confirmed date and time.

Nintendo of America has confirmed a new episode of Nintendo Treehouse Live focusing on Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm and Pikmin 3 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch. The company will broadcast live this Wednesday, October 7, at 7:00 p.m. (CEST) a presentation with playability of the two major launches planned by the Japanese firm for the hybrid console for this last quarter.

Nintendo Treehouse Live this October 7: how to watch it live

As is usual for Nintendo, the company’s official YouTube channel will be the method chosen to broadcast this presentation of Nintendo Treehouse Live, a format that usually has developers and members of the development teams involved in the main video games . In this case, we will see “a new scenario and details of the gameplay” of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm as well as the imminent Pikmin 3 Deluxe.

The first to hit stores will be Pikmin 3 Deluxe, an expanded and improved version of the original Wii U video game, this time adapted to the capabilities of the Nintendo Switch and with an additional episode of its story. It launches in physical and digital format on October 30.

On the other hand, Hyrule Warriors: The Age of Cataclysm is a canonical episode within the history of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, only located 100 years before its events; I mean, it’s a prequel. Koei Tecmo is in charge of its development and will respect the musou gameplay of the original Hyrule Warriors, only this time both the graphics engine and some mechanics will be inherited from the acclaimed Nintendo project. It goes on sale on November 20.



