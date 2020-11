In a message posted on its official Twitter profile, producer Koei Tecmo revealed that Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity has proved to be a real success, and has already sold over three million copies.

It is worth mentioning that this mark was reached a few days after the launch of the game, which hit stores in physical media and also digitally last Friday, November 20.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is a game exclusive to Switch.