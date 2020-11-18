Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity goes beyond fanservice

Right away, you have to say the obvious: Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is not Breath of the Wild. That said, the developers managed to give a climate and a signature to the game. In addition, they were able to tie their story competently. Also, he could, they were inspired by one of the best games of the decade.

Now that we have moved that out of the way, we must admit that the musou format wedding and a plot based on a prequel to The Legend of Zelda – Breath of the Wild was brilliant. For those who are not very familiar with the Warriors franchise, a simple explanation is to say that it is a style of hack’n’slash in which you control a powerful mega hero against true multitudes of enemies.

The Dynasty Warriors franchise has sold more than 20 million copies and has a series of spin-offs related to other famous brands, such as: Persona, Gundam and The Legend of Zelda itself. This is the third time that Koei Tecmo has adapted a Nintendo franchise for the musou genre. All of them, inclusive, are available on the Switch. Before Age of Calamity, we had Fire Emblem Warriors – which transports the famous characters from Intelligent Systems’ tactical RPG to the format – and a port of the first Hyrule Warriors, one of the rare bestsellers of the (misunderstood) Wii U.

In general, these Koei Tecmo adaptations are games with a lot of fanservice and little substance. However, Age of Calamity is a clear exception. After all, as the trailer says: Hyrule’s story merges with that of Calamity Ganon. I think you are now ready to know what happened a hundred years ago …

A Link to the Past

In Age of Calamity we know a little more about how Daruk, Mipha, Revali and Urbosa, the so-called champions of Hyrule. It is interesting to understand a little more about the relationships between the characters that only appear in memories in Breath of the Wild.

It is still an original tale with more space for supporting stories – like Impa, Shaka, Robbie, Purah and others. And that is one of the points in which the proposal of a Warriors fit perfectly. The untold stories make Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity have a soul of their own.

Add to that the visuals with graphics in the same style as the Nintendo Switch masterpiece and a soundtrack with a series of themes inspired by the songs of Breath of the Wild. With the help of well-designed scenes, we have an excellent setting as a business card. Besides, of course, the main argument for any Zelda fan. Explain what the hell happened in the 100-year war before the first game released on the Switch.



