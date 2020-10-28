Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity ganha demo no Switch

In a presentation of the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase held on Wednesday (28), Nintendo announced that Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity received a demo that is now available for download on the eShop.

According to information released by Big N, players will have the opportunity to play the first chapter of the game, and the progress made in the demonstration can be uploaded to the full version of the game, if desired.

Check out the ad in the presentation below:

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will be released exclusively for Switch on November 20.



