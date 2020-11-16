Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity depicts Divine Beasts

One week to go before the release of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, and because of that Nintendo and Koei Tecmo released two gameplay videos showing a little more of what lies ahead.

The videos you check out in this news are commercials that started airing in Japan, and give an extra idea of how the fighting will be in this game that bridges The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

In addition, we also have the opportunity to check out one of the tracks that will be performed on the journey. Listen in the following tweet:



