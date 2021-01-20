HyperX unveils new headphones, keyboard

HyperX was one of the highlights of CES 2021 for those looking for accessories capable of increasing their gaming, with new mouse and keyboard models, in addition to their traditional headsets in new versions, such as HyperX Cloud Revolver + 7.1 and Cloud II Wireless. Check out everything that was shown there!

HyperX Pulsefire Mouse

In the field of mice, the company’s main launch is the HyperX Pulsefire Haste. With durability of up to 60 million clicks and just 59g in weight, it includes dustproof TTC Golden Micro switches and six programmable buttons.

The mouse features a Pixart 3335 sensor, four predefined DPI options (400, 800, 1600 and 3,200) and native DPI settings for up to 16,000. Its launch forecast was for the first quarter of 2021, with no price yet announced.

Headsets with traditional quality

The classic model is back in an enhanced version! HyperX Cloud Revolver + 7.1, includes 7.1 surround sound, especially good for FPS games. Its compatibility is guaranteed with USB2 devices, such as PS4 and PC, in addition to mobile devices that support 3.5mm input.

The national launch is scheduled for the first quarter of 2021, and it includes an audio control box to adjust the volume of the headset and its microphone, to disable surrond 7.1 or even mute everything.

Another classic line that is back is the HyperX Cloud II Wireless headset, the wireless version of the popular headset. Also with 7.1 virtual surround sound and 53mm drivers, it has a battery life of up to 30 hours and a range of up to 20 meters for you to enjoy your sound in a good way.

The coolest thing is that it is compatible with PC, Nintendo Switch and PS4, its microphone is removable and has noise cancellation, in addition to having a flexible design. Its launch is also scheduled for the first quarter of 2021 in Brazil.