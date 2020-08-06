HyperX Stinger Core 7.1 vs Razer BlackShark V2 X

HyperX Stinger Core 7.1 and Razer BlackShark V2 X are two headsets that promise a good sound experience for the user.

The models stand out for having a 7.1 sound system via software, guaranteeing “spatial” audio, and promise good value for money. The HyperX model is already cheaper in Brazil, dropping from R $ 519 to R $ 449, while the recently launched Razer was announced for US $ 60, about R $ 318 in direct conversion and without taxes. Check out more details about the two gaming headsets below and find out which one is best for you.

Design

Regarding the design, the two headsets have a similar and very traditional aspect of the gamer segment. The models are available in black and have been developed to provide the best possible comfort to users who have used this peripheral for a long time. Both have a microphone attached to one of the shells and with malleable structure, allowing the user to adjust it in the best way.

The HyperX Stinger Core 7.1 weighs about 215 grams while the Razer BlackShark V2 X is a little more robust, weighing around 240 grams. The first has more fixed shells, which follow the design of the handset stem. The second, in turn, brings a different look that should ensure good flexibility when placing on the head.

Sound quality

One of the main points to be analyzed is the sound quality offered by the two brands in their devices. HyperX Stinger Core 7.1, for example, has 40 mm drivers and works with frequencies in the range of 20 Hz to 20 kHz. The number follows a pattern found in the market, and should represent good bass, middle and treble on the phone.

On the other hand, seeking to win the dispute with its rivals, Razer developed a headset with higher specifications than the entry phone of HyperX. Starting with the drivers, the Razer BlackShark V2 X features a 50 mm output. In addition, the accessory must have good bass, with a frequency response between 12 Hz and 28 kHz, surpassing the HyperX model also in impedance: they are 32 ohms against the rival’s 16 ohms.

Resources

HyperX stands out for the inclusion of a 7.1 sound system via software, thanks to a USB adapter. The user can also make adjustments and update the product firmware through the Ngenuity PC app. In addition, the model’s microphone has noise cancellation, ensuring good audio capture for online matches or conversations through Discord channels, for example.

The Razer BlackShark V2 X also promises to offer a good user experience. The brand claims to deliver high quality microphone and noise canceling system for audio, in addition to 7.1 channels implemented directly in the product’s shells. These features should ensure good immersion, both in the HyperX phone and in the Razer model.



