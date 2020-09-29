HyperX QuadCast S microphone comes with RGB lighting

HyperX announces the new USB microphone named QuadCast S. Aiming at broadcasters, podcasters, in short content creators, QuadCast S draws attention with its RGB lighting as well as its technical features.

Just like the original QuadCast, QuadCast S has features that look quite useful. These include options such as a built-in anti-vibration foot, a built-in burst filter and a touch-to-mute sensor.

There are four different sound pole options on the microphone. These options are listed as Stereo, Versatile, Cardioid and Bi-Directional. The sampling rate of the microphone with 20Hz-20KHz response frequency is 48kHz / 16-bit. This means that the microphone can record high quality audio by preventing explosions and background noise.

The main focus in QuadCast S is the exterior. With the addition of dynamic RGB lighting effects, the microphone helps to strengthen the visual direction of broadcasts. The QuadCast S’s RGB lighting can be customized via HyperX’s NGENUITY software.

The HyperX QuadCast S USB microphone is available in Europe with a price tag of 179.99 euros.



