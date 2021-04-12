HyperX launches the new Alloy Origins Core keyboard in Brazil

HyperX continues to invest heavily in computer accessories in the Brazilian market and now launches here the Alloy Origins Core keyboard, the first with HyperX Blue mechanical switches, in addition to the expected RGB lighting.

It is a high performance peripheral that has a minimalist tenkeyless design (TKL), being recommended both for those who want to work on the computer and for the players on duty, since it has a useful life of up to 80 million clicks and audible feedback when typing .

The keyboard has a sturdy aluminum structure, several light effects, five levels of brightness, a removable braided cable with USB type C and A inputs, and is compatible with HyperX NGENUITY software to configure its features for free. It is worth noting that up to three effect profiles can be saved to the internal memory of the keyboard at a time.

With the new Custom Game Mode feature, it is possible to enable or disable the keys according to your will in order to avoid accidents during games, in addition to changing the peripheral to up to three different angles of inclination, with the right to anti- ghosting and N-key rollover.

It is already possible to find it for about R $ 659.90 on the main computer sites in Brazil. What did you think of this keyboard? Are you thinking of turbocharging your PC with it? Comment!