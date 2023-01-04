The HyperX Clutch Gladiate wired controller for Xbox has just been introduced, which has become the second controller in the company’s iconic line.

CES 2023 is in full swing, and tech companies around the world are telling what they have in store for the coming year.

HyperX is among the companies that have introduced new products for both PCs and consoles this year.

They just announced the wired Clutch Gladiate controller for Xbox, adding a second controller to their iconic line of peripherals.

HyperX has announced a new Clutch Gladiate controller for Xbox

Over the past year, HyperX has continued to innovate and modernize some of its most iconic products, such as Procast and Duocast microphones.

The Clutch Gladiate Xbox controller is their latest step in expanding the line of peripherals. The controller is designed for Xbox Series S, Series X and Xbox One consoles, but will also allow players to use it on a PC.

The Clutch Gladiate with dual trigger locks, reassignable back buttons and textured handles is perfect for fast FPS games like Warzone 2 and Apex Legends.

The gamepad is equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is also suitable for wired headsets, including Cloud Alpha or Cloud 2 from HyperX.

The new Xbox controller from HyperX is not wireless, like most popular gamepads of recent years, but comes with a braided USB C — USB A cable almost 10 feet long, which gives fans enough space to move around.

It will launch in March 2023 at a price of $34.99 and will be available at your favorite store when it becomes available.