HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 is presented, in which many long-awaited updates of the company’s popular gaming mouse have appeared.

Back in 2020, HyperX introduced the Pulsefire Haste lightweight gaming mouse as a high-quality budget option for gamers around the world.

This was followed in 2022 by the release of Pulsefire Haste Wireless, which Dexerto recently praised for “high-quality connectivity and excellent build quality.”

CES 2023 is currently taking place, and HyperX has just unveiled a version of its popular next—generation mouse, the Pulsefire Haste 2, in both wired and wireless versions.

During CES 2023, HyperX introduced the next-generation forms of the ever-popular Pulsefire Haste. Launched in April, the wired and wireless Pulsefire Haste 2 has many useful features.

In addition, HyperX managed to keep prices low: the Pulsefire Haste 2 wired model costs $59.99, and the wireless model costs $79.99.

One of the biggest updates to the popular mouse is the full-body design, leaving behind the honeycomb shell that the Pulsefire Haste line is known for, while remaining lightweight.

PULSEFIRE HASTE 2 SPECS WIRELESS WIRED Weight 60g 52g Connectivity 2.4GHz Wireless / Bluetooth 5.0 / Wired USB-A 2.0 Sensor HyperX 26K Sensor HyperX 26K Sensor Maximum DPI 3200 DPI 3200 DPI Polling Rate Up to 1000Hz Up to 8000Hz Battery Life Up to 100 hours

Abandoning the cellular design, HyperX took the opportunity to add its iconic logo to the front and center, which is a major change from the minimalistic branding on the existing Pulsefire Haste.

Both versions of the popular mice will be released in April 2022, so fans will have to wait patiently to get one of them.